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2 year warranty

All series

  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
  • Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

Air Performer 4in1 9000 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter

FYM970/30

Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

The original Philips filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

See all benefits

Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series

  • Compatible with 9000 Series Air Performer

  • In the box: 2 semi-circular filters

  • Lifespan of 3 years

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

Compatible with Philips Air Performer 9000 Series

Replacement purification filter for Philips Air Performer 4in1: AMF970. You can find your model number on the bottom of the device.

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

This original purification filter provides consistent protection for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. Your device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

Easy click-and-release system

Easy click-and-release system

Maintenance is effortless with the easy click-and-release system. Simply unlock, remove, and clean or replace the filter in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute.

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.