2 year warranty
FYM970/30
Original filter for Air Performer 9000 Series
The original Philips filter perfectly fits your Air Performer 9000 Series device for high performance. 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.
Compatible with 9000 Series Air Performer
In the box: 2 semi-circular filters
Lifespan of 3 years
Original Philips filter
Replacement purification filter for Philips Air Performer 4in1: AMF970. You can find your model number on the bottom of the device.
This original purification filter provides consistent protection for up to 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. Your device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Maintenance is effortless with the easy click-and-release system. Simply unlock, remove, and clean or replace the filter in seconds.
Reviews
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute.
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.