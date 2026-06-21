2 year warranty
FY2200/30
Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200
Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.
Compatible with 2200 Series
In the box: 1 filter
Lifespan of 3 years
Original Philips filter
Replacement filters for Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series air purifiers: AC2210, AC2220, AC2221. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 35% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Sergei
21/06/2026
United Kingdom
Smell filter
I have issue with this filter - just both the new one - it smell like a beer or like a strange chemical.
This review was made for HEPA NanoProtect Filter
This review was made for HEPA NanoProtect Filter
(1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
(2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
(3) Vs. FY2200 non-foldable packaging