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2 year warranty

All series

  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200
  • Air purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Cobra, PureProtect Quiet, 2200 series, FY2200

PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY2200/30

2

| (1) Review

Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200

Genuine replacement filters for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

See all benefits
Compatible products
PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10

Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

Original filters for Air Purifier PureProtect 2200

  • Compatible with 2200 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 3 years

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Compatible with Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Replacement filters for Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series air purifiers: AC2210, AC2220, AC2221. You can find your air purifier model on the back of the device.

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Long-lasting filter of 3 years

Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years (2), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.

Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging

Sustainable design with 30% smaller packaging

Our foldable filter design saves packaging and uses 35% less plastic, reducing our carbon footprint.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

21/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Smell filter

I have issue with this filter - just both the new one - it smell like a beer or like a strange chemical.

This review was made for HEPA NanoProtect Filter

This review was made for HEPA NanoProtect Filter

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

  3. (3) Vs. FY2200 non-foldable packaging