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2 year warranty

EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

Support

EasyLifeBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8146/01

EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

  • MSWORD file, 557 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

  • PDF file, 33 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting