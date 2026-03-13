2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC8146/01
Discontinued
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
When should I empty the dust container of my Philips vacuum?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
When should I replace the filter of my Philips EasyLife vacuum?
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner
How/when to clean the filters of my Philips EasyLife vacuum
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?