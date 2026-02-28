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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product Lifestyle Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Packaging photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product Lifestyle Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8146/01
  • Packaging photograph Philips EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

EasyLifeBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8146/01

Save up to 20% energy*

Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver high cleaning results while consuming less energy than regular vacuum cleaners. Besides, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands by the simple push of a button.

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Vacuum cleaner for greener results

Save up to 20% energy*

  • 1400W

  • Parquet

1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.

Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you to keep the optimum cleaning performance.

Handle for easy removal of the dust container

The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and maintain it over the trash bin.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.