Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
StraightCare BHS677/00 Sublime Ends Straightener
Discontinued
Support
BHS677/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual - English (US)
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (6)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight