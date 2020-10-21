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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

StraightCare BHS677/00 Sublime Ends Straightener

BHS677/00

5

| (36) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

36

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

3
2
1

21/10/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Good product to have

Very good and effective product It is really effective in controling split ends

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener

Date of Use 2019-10-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener

Date of Use 2019-10-21

12/06/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

i think it is awesome

i like that the straighter doesnt damage the hair while straightening it . I've been struggling with hair damge that will affect the hair in the long term

This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener

Date of Use 2018-05-12

This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener

Date of Use 2018-05-12

09/06/2019

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

This product has great features

Its a very good product for me Heats up quickly and keeps my hair straight all day. Makes my hair feel super smooth and look shiny.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS675 Vivid Ends straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for StraightCare BHS675 Vivid Ends straightener

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