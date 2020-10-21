2 year warranty
Discontinued
5.0
of 5
36
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Dodo2013
21/10/2020
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Good product to have
Very good and effective product It is really effective in controling split ends
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener
Date of Use 2019-10-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener
Date of Use 2019-10-21
ryom1123
12/06/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
i think it is awesome
i like that the straighter doesnt damage the hair while straightening it . I've been struggling with hair damge that will affect the hair in the long term
This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener
Date of Use 2018-05-12
This review was made for StraightCare BHS677 Sublime Ends Straightener
Date of Use 2018-05-12
Dandona
09/06/2019
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
This product has great features
Its a very good product for me Heats up quickly and keeps my hair straight all day. Makes my hair feel super smooth and look shiny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS675 Vivid Ends straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StraightCare BHS675 Vivid Ends straightener