This has been an amazing experience! This hard-working purifier has totally changed the quality of the air over the last 9 weeks. It is the most unobtrusive improvement that anyone could have to enjoy purer air in their home - it is virtually silent and has not disturbed our sleep. On the contrary, this unit has vastly improved the sleep quality in our house and, after the past few weeks, we are seeing the benefits of a 'breathe easy' sleep. What seemed, at first, like a lot of functions/lights/levels is now a way of life and the purifier is incredibly easy to operate and adjust. The filter is very to clean/maintain and the guesswork is taken out of the situation by the unit's display. Added to this is the fact that the unit has an attractive design that blends in to any room. I frequently talk about things that impress me but I have never raved so much, to anyone who'll listen, about how excellent this piece of equipment is. It's a five-star appliance.