2 year warranty
85PUT7231/56
Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display
With this Philips 4K TV there is no need to scroll through platforms. This 4K Smart TV delivers vibrant picture quality every time. Enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and seamless streaming through Google TV.
215 cm (85") 4K UHD LED TV
Google TV™
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.
No matter what you watch, this 4K LED TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the TV is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas when you're streaming HDR content.
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director’s seat. Each scene, clearly defined at cinema standard, it’s a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports, or games, surround yourself with more lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.
2.0
of 5
5
Reviews
MATHEW VARGHESE
14/07/2025
United Arab Emirates
Smooth, fast, and incredibly easy to use—Google TV on the 65PUT7129 makes finding what I love feel effortless. It’s the smartest upgrade I’ve made to my living room.
This review was made for 7100 series 65PUT7129 4K UHD LED TV
Date of Use 2024-06-14
This review was made for 7100 series 65PUT7129 4K UHD LED TV
Date of Use 2024-06-14
Ni***
18/01/2026
United Arab Emirates
Average quality 70inch TV
One of the Cheapest, average quality 70inch TVs you can buy. Sound is good as compared to samsung. There is no OS update. Still very old OS (version 11). Last updated only in July 2024 only. There is no support online, website or telephone. Philips don't care about after sales.
This review was made for 8100 series 70PQT8169 4K UHD QLED TV
Date of Use 2024-12-18
This review was made for 8100 series 70PQT8169 4K UHD QLED TV
Date of Use 2024-12-18
azat2208
28/11/2025
United Arab Emirates
Remote is connecting but only OK and Google buttons operating
This review was made for 7000 series 75PUT7029 4K UHD LED TV
Date of Use 2025-10-28
This review was made for 7000 series 75PUT7029 4K UHD LED TV
Date of Use 2025-10-28
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Memory size (Flash) : the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
Images are for illustrative purposes