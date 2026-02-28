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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

7900 seriesGoogle Smart LED TV

65PUT7908/56

Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

Want to enjoy the latest releases? Just tell this TV’s built-in Google Assistant what you’re looking for, then sit back as immersive Ambilight draws you deeper into the drama! You’ll enjoy an ultra-sharp picture and Dolby Atmos sound too.

See all benefits

4K Ambilight TV

Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

  • 164 cm (65") Google TV

  • Supports major HDR formats

  • Pixel Precise Ultra HD

  • Google TV™

Google Play store. More to love

Google Play store. More to love

Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV.

Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV.

Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favorite shows, movies, and games.

Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

No matter what you watch, this 4K LED Ambilight TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. The TV is compatible with all major HDR formats-so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices

  3. Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.

  4. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

  5. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

  6. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.

  7. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

  8. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

  9. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

  10. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  11. Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany

  12. Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.

  13. Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)

  14. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.