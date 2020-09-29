2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT6654/56
4K UHD LED Smart TV
Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant.
164 cm (65")
HDR 10+
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
MhnPAn
29/09/2020
United Arab Emirates
Worth it for moeny
If you are a netflix / prime user, it is worth it. don't expect more apps on SAPHI OS. picture quality is good. design also good. for me it is worth it for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 55PUT6654 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 55PUT6654 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-08-29
Saifeesl
30/06/2020
United Arab Emirates
Review for Philips 55PUT6654/56 2020 model
The upscaling of the from SD input is not that effective, it looks like a blur, maybe a proper software tuning with existing hardware can do some improvement. The OS update should be as fast as it can. The picture with HD input, gives good quality of the picture, however the sports lose part, the pixels are visible with high movements at the screen, even the game mode of picture setting do little improvement. The setup menu is relatively easier to get the features. better processor and RAM is needed. There should be an option at the website to check the latest firmware for the product.
Pros
Big size, good picture quality with HD.
Cons
upscaling with SD content is a challange
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 55PUT6654 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 55PUT6654 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-05-30
Zigggy
19/05/2021
United Arab Emirates
Has faulty wifi connectivity.
i chose this tv because of the amazing features it boasted, when i got the tv it was larger than i expected which is a good thing, after using it for a couple of days i started to experience wifi connectivity issues with it. It is an ongoing issue.
Pros
Size, picture quality, sound
Cons
Wifi Connectivity
This review was made for 6600 series 65PUT6654 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-04-19
This review was made for 6600 series 65PUT6654 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-04-19
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.