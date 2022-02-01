2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT8215/56
4K UHD LED Android TV
Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great,
139 cm (55")
Major HDR formats supported
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Scorp89
01/02/2022
United Arab Emirates
Best product with good features
Based on my one week experience with this TV, I'm satisfied with the quality of the product in all format. 1. 4K videos are good to watch and crystal clear. Natural colors 2. Pairing the remote was not successful during the first attempt. However, reinstalling it again made possible. Fast response for the voice search. Smart TV remote app is super delay for iPhone, so the application didn't feel useful(may be rectified in the next update) 3. Super fast and easy to navigate between apps. 4. The sound quality of the TV is really great even it is 16W(8W+8W) and for a normal user, it's sufficient I guess. For those who are brand conscious like me, really worth to buy PS: Will be posting the review after one month usage :)
Pros
1. 4K videos are good to watch and crystal clear. Natural colors 2. Pairing the remote was not successful during the first attempt. However, reinstalling it again made possible. Fast response for the voice search. 3. Super fast and easy to navigate between apps. 4. The sound quality of the TV is really great even it is 16W(8W+8W) and for a normal user, it's sufficient I guess.
Cons
Smart TV remote app is super delay for iPhone, so the application didn't feel useful(may be rectified in the next update)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series 55PUT8215 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series 55PUT8215 4K UHD LED Android TV
Date of Use 2022-01-01
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.