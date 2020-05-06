2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT6800/56
4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android
The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience.
139 cm (55")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Dual Core; 8GB & expandable
DVB-T/T2/C
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open metal stand that not only integrates beautifully with your décor, it also lets you swivel the TV to adjust the viewing angle as well!
You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from two-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.
Ultra HD TV has 4 times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, you’ll experience improved images regardless of the original content. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
2.1
of 5
7
Reviews
Bobskwt
06/05/2020
United Arab Emirates
Good TV
Need frequent update. Youtube very slow. Need more App support
Pros
Good in Quality
Cons
Lack of updates, Youtube slow, no app support, less apps in google play and philips apps. an app for optimization missing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 6800 series 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™ 55PUT6800 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD LED TV Dual Core; 8GB & expandable DVB-T/T2/C with Ambilight 2-sided and Pixel Plus Ultra HD
Date of Use 2018-05-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips 6800 series 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™ 55PUT6800 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD LED TV Dual Core; 8GB & expandable DVB-T/T2/C with Ambilight 2-sided and Pixel Plus Ultra HD
Date of Use 2018-05-06
roshanfiroz
31/08/2016
United Kingdom
A starter 4k tv
No VP9 for streaming 4k youtube No HDR Very Limited android apps, Not even chrome browser "Powered by android" not Android TV Tragedy: Philips sold its tv rights to china based TPV.
This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
AbuMaged
19/04/2017
Saudi Arabia
Good TV for movies, bad for sports
The software offers presets for nature and movies . It's very good watching movies, but you'll struggle to get the picture adjusted for sports (e.g. Football) Internal storage is not 8GB, available only 2GB , you can extend it by USB
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.