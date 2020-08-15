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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

6700 series4K UHD LED Smart TV

55PUT6784/56

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

4K UHD LED Smart TV

Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming.

See all benefits

with Ambilight 3-sided

4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • 139 cm (55") Ambilight TV

  • HDR 10+

  • Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

4K UHD LED TV. Rich color, beautiful detail.

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/08/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

best experience

amazing TV specially the ambilight :) i love it a lot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV

15/08/2022

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Recommend

............Best tv I have tried..................

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2021-08-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2021-08-14

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  5. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.