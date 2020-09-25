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2 year warranty

All series

6000 series 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Discontinued

Support

6000 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

55PUT6233/56

6000 series 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Discontinued

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Control your TV with your smart device

Philips Smart TV App

The Philips Smart TV app turns your smartphone or tablet into a smart remote, letting you switch channels, adjust volume, browse apps, and fine-tune your Ambilight settings with ease.

Scan QR Code to download the app
Philips Smart TV App

Software & drivers

Software Upgrade

  • version: 018.005.036.001
  • ZIP file, 511.5 MB
  • 25 September 2020

Firmware History

  • version: 018.005.036.001
  • PDF file, 623.3 kB
  • 13 September 2020

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 24 February 2023

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 1 March 2023

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

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