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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

8500 series4K UHD LED Android TV

50PUT8516/56

The one to watch

Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you’re looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity, and responsive, hassle-free gaming-you’re looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other.

See all benefits

4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

The one to watch

  • 3-sided Ambilight TV

  • Major HDR formats supported

  • P5 Perfect Picture Engine

  • 126 cm (50") Android TV

The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

The one that's simply smart. Android TV

The one that's simply smart. Android TV

Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  5. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  6. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

  7. Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.

  8. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

  9. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.

  10. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.

  11. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.