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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

5800 series4K Ultra Slim LED TV

49PUT5801/56

2.5

| (2) Reviews

4K Ultra Slim LED TV

Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment.

See all benefits

With Pixel Plus Ultra HD

4K Ultra Slim LED TV

  • 123 cm (49")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

27/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

quality

a all rounder performer with brilliant and sharp picture and very easy to use. Being a slim tv, the sound needs to be compensated for - by using the provided optical (audio) output and channel the sound through an external amplifier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV

16/01/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

new tv

i just bought the tv 2 days ago the worst tv i ever bought it keep restarting and i can't even update the software and their is a problem with the wifi it can't connect and the screen freeze every 1 hour i should turn the socket off i just paid 1700 AED, i need my money back

This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV

This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.