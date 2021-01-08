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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

5200 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV

43PFT5250/56

1.7

| (3) Reviews

Full HD Slim LED TV

The right TV for every home. Philips 5200 series Full HD slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.

See all benefits

With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD Slim LED TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Digital Crystal Clear: precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.7

of 5

3

Reviews

5
4
3

08/01/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Doesn't support most of the video formats

The product doesn't support most of the video formats when connecting a USB flash memory or hard disk directly to it.

This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-01-08

This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-01-08

27/03/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

Software problem after 2 years

After completing 2 years the software of the tv was failed. Tv starts restarting after showing the philis logo. When i contacted the service centre for repair, they asked almosy 20% of the original purchased cost. As per the current market, if i will add little more to the repair cost, i can buy new snart tv.

This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-02-27

This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2019-02-27

28/08/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Product quantity very poor

Just completion of 1 year speaker stopped working later TV panel gone. Now TV is dead which only worked 1 year 1 month.

This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2020-08-28

This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV

Date of Use 2020-08-28

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.