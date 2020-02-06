2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PHT5883/56
HD LED Smart TV
The Philips 5800 Series with Smart TV brings all your favorite apps and content to the big screen. Now blockbuster movie, live sports and multiplayer are just a few clicks away.
80 cm (32")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.
1.3
of 5
3
Reviews
edithefrench
06/02/2020
United Arab Emirates
screen mirror always lost conection
screen mirror always lost connection, and sometime the TV is hang...
This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-01-06
This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-01-06
Rosh1810
25/04/2020
Kuwait
Cant download netflix app
Thers no option to download netflix app. I am bound to use the apps that are available in the store which is not worth.
This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-03-25
This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2019-03-25
Mayan
20/10/2021
Saudi Arabia
Smart TV issues
This product smart tv option we are facing issues. Restart TV automatically. Now TV power couldn't on. We tried to contact local Service center No One give Proper Responses
This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-06-20
This review was made for 5800 series 32PHT5883 HD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-06-20
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.