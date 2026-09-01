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2 year warranty

All series

Curved Gaming Monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Curved Gaming MonitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M2C5500W/89

Curved Gaming Monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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Software & drivers

Evnia Precision Center

  • version: Evnia Precision Center
  • ZIP file, 142.8 MB
  • 1 September 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 7.5 MB
  • 17 September 2026

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 7.5 MB
  • 22 September 2026

Warranty and service

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