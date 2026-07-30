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Curved Gaming MonitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M2C5500W/89

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your gaming experience to the utmost

The speed of the lightning is no longer a figure of speech with 240 Hz refresh rate. Smooth gameplay can always be guaranteed by Evnia. The compact ergo design allows you to play your game in your way.

See all benefits

Your gaming experience to the utmost

  • Evnia 5000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro; smooth, low latency HDR gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro; smooth, low latency HDR gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro provides the true HDR gaming experience: a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency.

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great 32 QHD monitor

Great Monitor. Was using 27 QHD before and the extra screen estate of this 32 really aids visibility. Only used for Work/Desktop applications and not gaming. Though I would not like the curved form factor , but actually I thinks it works great. Ambilights add a small dimension to the immersiveness. Very happy with monitor

Pros

Great size and colour quality

Cons

No Speakers but picks up Audio signal from HDMI input but needs headphones to use it I believe.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Curved Fast VA Gaming monitor 32M2C5501 Quad HD gaming monitor

Date of Use 2026-05-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Curved Fast VA Gaming monitor 32M2C5501 Quad HD gaming monitor

Date of Use 2026-05-31

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  5. Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  6. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  7. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  8. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  9. The monitor may look different from feature images.