2 year warranty
Discontinued
24PHT4003/56
Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 4000 series slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience
60 cm (24")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Reviews
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.