Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electonics into the body allowing more space for bulb in the headlamp and hence faciliting easy fit. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows to take the out the center ring from top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.