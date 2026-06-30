ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I clean and maintain my Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine?

To keep the quality of your coffee at its best, follow our instructions and watch the video below on how to clean and maintain your Philips Barista Brew Espresso Machine.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: PSA3228/01.

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage