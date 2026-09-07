You can sterilize Avent ultra start, ultra soft, and ultra air pacifiers in a microwave by using the carry case that comes with the pacifier.

Follow the instructions below:

Rinse the pacifiers under cold tap water. Add 25 ml/0.9 fl. oz. of water to the carry case. Put the pacifiers in the case and close the lid. Put the case in the microwave. Turn the microwave on for three minutes at 700 W – 1000 W. Let the case cool down for five minutes. Pour the water out of the case.

Other Avent pacifiers than the ultra start, ultra soft, and ultra air (for example, Classic or Freeflow) cannot be sterilized in the carry case. The Classic and Freeflow pacifiers may get damaged if sterilized in the case.