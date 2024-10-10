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My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner does not glide well on carpets

If your Philips Cordless Vacuum cleaner does not glide easily on carpets, read in the following lines what you can do to solve this.

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC7055/01, XC3031/61, XC2011/61. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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