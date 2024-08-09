My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound

The information below applies only to 7000 and 8000 Series Cordless (Aqua).



Your Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 8000 or 7000 Series is equipped with Floor Type Recognition. Your appliance automatically detects the floor type and optimizes cleaning for the best performance. This function may cause the sound of the Vacuum Cleaner to change during use. No action is needed, but if you prefer to clean with a consistent power of your choice, turn off this smart feature in the menu of your appliance.



See the video below (0:34-1:02) for the steps to toggle the feature on or off.