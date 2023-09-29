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My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

Depending on your Philips AquaTrio model, please find out below, which maintenance is necessary to ensure a long-lasting performance and proper suction power:

AquaTrio models

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC7088/61 .

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