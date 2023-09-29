My Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power

If the suction power of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons:



Vacuum only set-up

The filter is dirty

If the filter of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series is dirty, this may affect the performance of your device. Make sure that you clean the filter at least once a month if you use the appliance regularly.



When the filter needs to be cleaned, the filter clean icon appears on the display (see image a).

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For optimal performance, please follow the steps below to clean the filter:

1. Remove the filter case from the dust bucket (see image b1).

2. Press the release button to open the filter case and take the foam filter out (see image b2).

3. Shake the foam filter over a waste bin to remove the layer of dirt on top of it. Then rinse the foam filter under a tap and squeeze it to remove the water (see image b3)

Note: Please make sure that the filter case does not get wet during cleaning.

4. Shake the filter case and lid over a waste bin to remove dust and clean the filter case with a damp cloth (see image b4)

Note: Do not clean the white material of the filter case with a vacuum cleaner, a brush, water, or any cleaning agent. It will damage the material.

5. Let the foam filter dry and make sure that it is completely dry before you put it back into the filter case. Close the filter case and put the filter case with the foam filter back into the dust bucket and reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket (see image b5)

Note: Make sure the white material of the filter case lid is facing up and do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter case with the foam filter.



The dust bucket is full

If the dust bucket is full, the performance of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series vacuum cleaner may decrease. Please regularly empty the dust bucket and make sure that the dirt never exceeds the 'Max' indication. This prevents accelerated filter clogging (see image c1).



For optimal performance, please follow the steps below:

1. Press the button to release the 3-in-1 handheld of the dust bucket (see image c2).

2. Pull the filter case off the dust bucket (see image c3).

3. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image c4).

4. Put the filter case back onto the dust bucket (see image c5).

5. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket. Make sure that you connect the rear part first, then connect the front part so it locks into place with a click (see image c6).



The dust bucket is dirty

If the dust bucket is dirty, the performance of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series vacuum cleaner may decrease. For optimal performance, please clean the dust bucket and the cyclone every time you empty it and follow the steps below or watch the video:

1. Remove the filter case including the foam filter (see image d1).

2. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image d2).

3. Rinse the inside of the dust bucket and the cyclone under the tap (see image d3).

Note: Please do not clean the dust bucket in the dishwasher and make sure the electronic connectors are completely dry before using the device again

4. Let the dust bucket and cyclone completely dry (see image d4).

5. Reattach the filter case with the foam filter back when the dust bucket is completely dry (see image d5).

6. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld back to the dust bucket (see image d6).

Note: Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter holder with the sponge filter.



The filter case is not attached properly to the dust bucket

It can cause a loss of suction power if parts of the dust bucket are not attached properly to the 3-in-1 handheld. Please make sure you attach the filter case properly to the dust bucket.



The dust bucket is not attached properly to the appliance

It can cause a loss of suction power if the dust bucket is not attached properly to the 3-in-1 Handheld. Please make sure you attach the dust bucket to the appliance.



Parts of the Vacuum only set-up are clogged or blocked

The hose, tube, nozzle, or cyclone of your Philips 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner may become clogged or blocked. The suction power can be affected by this. The device might not be able to pick up dirt as expected since air cannot go through as easily as it should.



For optimal performance, please check the following parts:

-Cyclone: the cyclone is in the dust bucket. Please remove any dirt or hair that sticks to or is stuck around the cyclone.

-Nozzle: the roller brush can be clogged with hair or dirt: Please switch the appliance off and remove entangled hair or threads from the brush by sliding down the roller brush with one hand.

Tip: You can also move one blade of a pair of scissors through the groove on the roller brush to cut hairs and threads that have become entangled around the roller brush.

-The suction channel behind the roller brush in the nozzle is clogged: please remove the roller brush and check the suction channel for obstacles and remove them.





If the above solutions did not help to solve your problem, please contact us for further assistance.