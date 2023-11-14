Your SENSEO® Switch lets you switch between coffee pods and filter coffee.



Sounds of brewing coffee with coffee pods

When using coffee pods, you will hear a continuous humming sound. This humming sound comes from the water pump that is pressing water through the coffee pod.



Sounds of brewing filter coffee

A filter coffee is brewed by pumping shots of water slowly through the filter holder. While brewing, the machine makes a pulse buzzing sound, which could take about 5 to 10 minutes, depending on how many cups you are brewing. This is normal behavior and nothing to be worried about.

See the video below to hear what kind of sound to expect from your SENSEO® Switch while brewing filter coffee.

If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

