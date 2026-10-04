2 year warranty
New
Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair at root-level for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
7 Years Warranty******
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with up to 8 Million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Awards
4.3
of 5
147
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Dweeeb
04/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
VG
I chose this rating because I am sure it will; be excellent. I have not used it yet because the 18 month old (similar)nshaver I bought it to replace is working fine again after I discovered the cleaning pods and fluid. Shame you did not let me know of that sooner.
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2025-02-01
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2025-02-01
Passion Fruit
30/09/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The i9000 shaver gives an excellent close shave.
This shaver gives such an excellent close shave. I didn't shave for over a week, I used a razor blade but unfortunately left very small stubble on cheeks, above lips and around my throat. I waited about 30 mins and then used the Phillips shaver. It removed all remaining stubble and left my skin really smooth. I've used the shaver several times and it gives such a clean smooth shave. After 60 years of shaving with a razor, my honest opinion is the i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet and Dry Shaver with SkinIQ Pro gives a superior shave compared with anything else I've used. I highly recommend this product.
Pros
Close Smooth Shave
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9402/46 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-08-10
1606
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great shaver
A superb product, not the cheapest but worth every penny
Pros
Superb no complaints
Cons
So dar i have found no cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/31 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige Ultra XP9404/31 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro
Date of Use 2026-08-02
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
vs. Philips 3000 Series
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Propionibacterium acnes, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella Paratyphi B, Staphylococcus albus bacteria , on the shaver surface unit in 10 min, tested by 3rd party lab
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase