2 year warranty
Discontinued
Complete house clean.
Clean your full home with maximum power on a single charge with Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series. It's the only rechargeable, high-power stick vacuum that cleans more than 125m² in one charge*, thanks to the 360° suction nozzle.
360° Suction Nozzle
Up to 70 min, 28 min of Turbo
Mini Turbo Brush
If you want to have the best performance, you will always use your cleaning device in the MAX setting. In a cordless vacuum cleaner, it is not always possible, since the runtime in TURBO will run out fast. What if you could have a cordless vacuum cleaner that will last enough to cover your full house? Thanks to the longest MAX* performance runtime in any stick, with the newest generation lithium-ion batteries, you can clean more than 125m² on a single charge.
When you clean, you always want to be sure that everything that is on the floor will be picked up by your device in one go, without passing on the same surface more than once. The universal 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust & dirt in each stroke, leaving nothing on the floor! Thanks to its patented 360° suction technology, it picks up more dust & dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count!
What if we told you that your floor is full of hidden dust and dirt? Most of the dirt on the floor is not visible with the human eyes. Now, dust, fluff, hair, and crumbs are easy to spot and capture, due to the LED lights in the nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, to help you cleaning everywhere at any moment.
4.9
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Tammy_123
21/04/2022
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Super User-Friendly with Excellent Features !
Best vacuum cleaner I've ever experienced - charges super fast and is so versatile. The accessories were a big plus for me , specially the head that cleans the couch. The design is super sleek and the suction power is pretty good for a cordless stick vacuum which was very pleasant surprise. The fact that it is cordless really helps get into the smaller nook and corners of the house and clean the last dust particles off the corners. I'd definitely recommend this to family and friends cause of how versatile and easy to use it is !
Pros
Versatile Accessories , Sleek Design , Long Battery Life , Good Suction Power
Cons
A little heavy while holding
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series XC8043/61 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2021-03-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series XC8043/61 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2021-03-21
Soos J
13/04/2022
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
High efficient product
The product is very convenient and easy to use. No manual is needed, it’s pretty clear how it functions. It has flexible features and extensions that are easy to hook. The suction power is the same as any other high performing vaccum. It has 3 very practical and unique features: cordless, has a light to allow for better visibility, battery indication. It’s a bit heavy to hold on to device for ling cause i’ts a bit heavy. In case of no or little storage soace, id advise to get hooks or accessories to hang/store the products
Pros
Practical and efficient, flexible, looks nice, battery indication
Cons
A bit heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series XC8043/61 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2022-03-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series XC8043/61 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2022-03-13
13/04/2022
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
Amazing and powerful product
I love this product, and I considered it an upgrade to my previous stick. It is extremely powerful, I can go around the whole house with the same charge. In terms of design, it looks really nice on my wall. The magnetic charger was also a very attractive feature. It is much faster than my previous product as it also cleans in all directions.
Pros
Looks nice, powerful, long battery life
Cons
N/A
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series XC8043/61 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2021-03-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8000 Series XC8043/61 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2021-03-13
Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300 euro in Germany June MAT 2019
Runtime and coverage are based on internal Philips tracking method.
Tested using Philips developed coarse dirt cleaning test based on IEC60312-1. Jan 2018. One stroke is backwards and forwards