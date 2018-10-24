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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Streamium WACS700 Wireless Music Center&Station

WACS700/22

1

| (2) Reviews

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Wireless streaming between Music Center and Station(s)

Wireless streaming between Music Center and Station(s)

With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favorite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts your desired music from the Center to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Center or Station.

40 GB hard disk to store and playback up to 750 CDs

The 40GB hard disk offers a very large capacity for you to store your digital music files. It easily holds up to 750 CDs of your music collection, and the recording speed is so fast that you can basically play and rip a particular song almost at the same time.

Wireless streaming from PC via UPnP

Universal Plug & Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug & Play enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Center utilizes Universal Plug & Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug & Play enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Center to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

24/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Never worked as it should

So difficult to upload CDs now a CD stuck and can’t use it at all Satellite unit never connected to the internet or main unit Real waste of money

This review was made for Streamium WACS700 Wireless Music Centre&Station

This review was made for Streamium WACS700 Wireless Music Centre&Station

17/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Too complicated

Never ever could update or connect to Internet. Never could get new gracenote updates. Now hard disc has corrupted. Waste of money

This review was made for Streamium WACS700 Wireless Music Centre&Station

This review was made for Streamium WACS700 Wireless Music Centre&Station

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