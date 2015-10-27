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Discontinued

TX1WT In ear headphones with mic

TX1WT/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

27/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The sound is nice and clear...but was my pair faulty?

The fit, noise cancellation and sound quality were all fantastic BUT the sound only sounded properly if the mic button was depressed. WHY?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic

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