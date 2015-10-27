2 year warranty
Discontinued
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.
The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
YalterNT
27/10/2015
United Kingdom
The sound is nice and clear...but was my pair faulty?
The fit, noise cancellation and sound quality were all fantastic BUT the sound only sounded properly if the mic button was depressed. WHY?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic