2 year warranty
Discontinued
High Resolution Sound
The Philips TX1 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free
Black
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
YalterNT
27/10/2015
United Kingdom
The sound is nice and clear...but was my pair faulty?
The fit, noise cancellation and sound quality were all fantastic BUT the sound only sounded properly if the mic button was depressed. WHY?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TX1WT In-ear headphones with mic