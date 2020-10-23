2 year warranty
Discontinued
At home anywhere
Morning tunes in the bathroom. Inspiring podcasts in the home office. With its wool-blend speaker fabric and embossed buttons, this stylish bluetooth speaker always looks the part. You get surprisingly rich sound, and 10 hours play time.
Bluetooth®
5 W Output Power
10 hours play time
This simple yet striking Bluetooth speaker does music in style. Embossed buttons let you control playback, Bluetooth, and more. The built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls, and the carry handle makes it easy to move between rooms.
You get 10 hours play time from a single charge, and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 2.5 hours, via the included USB-C cable. Passive radiators deliver strong bass and the sound stays clear even at high volume.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KarmaRuss
23/10/2020
United Kingdom
Big Performance from a little speaker.
Amazing sound quality from such a small speaker, performs well above its wieght with crystal clear sound with warm tones across a wide range of musical genres. Excellent Bass / Treble balance, not tinny at all as many other small bluetooth speakers can be. Connects virtually instantly to phone / laptop.
Pros
Perfornance sound quality and perfect size for travelling.
Cons
None, seriously none.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-09-23
Bog85
17/03/2021
United Kingdom
Great sound for a small speaker
Love it... I just wish it was stereo so I could pair two of these for my PC
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-02-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS3505 Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2020-02-17
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.