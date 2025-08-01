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  • Lights up and packs a punch Lights up and packs a punch Lights up and packs a punch

    Wireless speaker

    TAS2000B/00

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Lights up and packs a punch

    Get out there with the splash-proof compact speaker that gives you up to 20 hours play time on a single charge. Funky LED lights set the vibe, Bass+ delivers deep bass at any volume, and you can connect to other speakers for bigger sound.

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    Wireless speaker

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    Lights up and packs a punch

    • LED light show
    • Bass+ and Auracast™
    • 20 hours of play time
    • Wrist strap and splash-resistant
    Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume

    Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume

    Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

    Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

    Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback

    Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback

    Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for your speaker

    Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for your speaker

    GRS-certified recycled plastic

    GRS-certified recycled plastic

    Responsible packaging

    Responsible packaging

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      10W
      Sound System
      Mono
      Sound enhancement
      Bass+
      Frequency response
      90 Hz - 20 KHz
      Output power (MAX)
      20W

    • Loudspeakers

      Full-range driver diameter
      48mm
      Number of full-range drivers
      1
      Driver configuration
      Full range
      Number of sound channels
      1
      Passive radiators
      2

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      USB charging cable (Type-C)
      USB
      Type-A (playback), Type-C (charging)
      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, Multipoint (Multipair) support, Streaming Format: SBC
      Bluetooth range
      Line of sight, 30m or 100ft
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Multiple speaker connection
      Yes
      Multiple speaker scenario
      Broadcasting, Receiving, Stereo
      Multiple speaker technology
      Auracast TX/RX, TWS

    • Supported Audio Formats

      Bluetooth
      SBC
      USB
      MP3

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Ease of Installation
      Automatic pairing
      Call Management
      Answer/End Call
      Volume control
      Tact switch
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Built-in microphone
      Yes
      Light Effect
      Yes, 5 light modes
      Display screen
      No
      Hands-free calling
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      2500mAh, 3.7V
      Battery type
      lithium (built-in)
      Operating time on battery
      20  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2.5 hour(s)
      Power bank
      No

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      20.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      8.9  cm
      Depth
      8.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      0.622  kg
      Net weight
      0.524  kg
      Tare weight
      0.098  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      7.1  cm
      Width
      18.1  cm
      Depth
      7.1  cm
      Weight
      0.477  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      Quick start guide, World Wide Warranty leaflet, Safety warranty sheet
      Cable
      USB charging cable

    • Design

      Colour
      Black

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 53% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer polycarbonate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick install guide
    • Warranty Card
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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    • The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
    • The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.
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