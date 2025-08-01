Lights up and packs a punch
Get out there with the splash-proof compact speaker that gives you up to 20 hours play time on a single charge. Funky LED lights set the vibe, Bass+ delivers deep bass at any volume, and you can connect to other speakers for bigger sound.
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Lights up and packs a punch LED light show Bass+ and Auracast™ 20 hours of play time Wrist strap and splash-resistant
Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume
Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain
Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback
Philips Entertainment app. Smart control for your speaker
GRS-certified recycled plastic
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Output power (RMS)
10W Sound System
Mono Sound enhancement
Bass+ Frequency response
90 Hz - 20 KHz Output power (MAX)
20W
Loudspeakers
Full-range driver diameter
48mm Number of full-range drivers
1 Driver configuration
Full range Number of sound channels
1 Passive radiators
2
Connectivity
Type of cable
USB charging cable (Type-C) USB
Type-A (playback), Type-C (charging) Bluetooth version
5.4 Bluetooth profiles
A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, Multipoint (Multipair) support, Streaming Format: SBC Bluetooth range
Line of sight, 30m or 100ft DLNA Standard
No Multiple speaker connection
Yes Multiple speaker scenario
Broadcasting, Receiving, Stereo Multiple speaker technology
Auracast TX/RX, TWS
Supported Audio Formats
Bluetooth
SBC USB
MP3
Convenience
Automatic power off
Yes Ease of Installation
Automatic pairing Call Management
Answer/End Call Volume control
Tact switch Water resistance
IPX5 Built-in microphone
Yes Light Effect
Yes, 5 light modes Display screen
No Hands-free calling
Yes
Compatibility
Smartphone/tablet APP control
Yes
Power
Battery Capacity
2500mAh, 3.7V Battery type
lithium (built-in) Operating time on battery
20
hour(s) Charging time
2.5 hour(s) Power bank
No
Packaging dimensions
Height
20.7
cm Packaging type
Box Type of shelf placement
Laying Width
8.9
cm Depth
8.2
cm Number of products included
1 Gross weight
0.622
kg Net weight
0.524
kg Tare weight
0.098
kg
Product dimensions
Height
7.1
cm Width
18.1
cm Depth
7.1
cm Weight
0.477
kg
Accessories
Included accessories
Quick start guide, World Wide Warranty leaflet, Safety warranty sheet Cable
USB charging cable
Design
Colour
Black
Sustainability
Plastic shell
contains 53% GRS-certified recycled post-consumer polycarbonate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
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What's in the box?
Other items in the box Quick install guide Warranty Card World Wide Warranty leaflet
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The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.
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