ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph

Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAR8805/98

3.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

More to love

Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.

See all benefits

More to love

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

  • with wireless phone charger

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

02/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product is intuitive and easy to use.

It's has digital interface with physical knowledge to navigate and choose services, functions and features such as DAB, Bluetooth connectivity and Internet Radio. The product is lovely to look at, very stylish design and presentation. This product is of good size and weight, ideal to place on small shelf. Suitable for all rooms. Definable good value for the monies spent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2021-10-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2021-10-02

29/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surprised Philips have put their name to this set

The sound quality is quite dreadful compared to a Philips 'all transistor' radio bought in 1964, which sounds better & still works! The DAB & FM doesn't receive signals from our lounge, whereas my other one does. It would be useful if the aerial could be detached & another aerial plugged in. Most Internet radios show the title, artist & year they were released. This one doesn't! The size & shape is perfect for my requirements, it replaced an older set whose aggregator (Reciva) closed down operations.

Pros

The dimensions & shape of it is very good.

Cons

As above in the review

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2021-09-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2021-09-29

18/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not as good as it should be

I bought this after getting a Micro Music System TAM6805/10 for the living room. Very clunky regarding the menus, especially getting to the sleep mode.

Pros

It has a real aerial unlike the Micro Music System TAM6805/10 I bought. DAB reception is very good because of this, so Philips please take note!

Cons

No remote, so LOTS of clicking with the one select button, so we will see how long this keeps working. Menus very clunky so lots of twists and clicks to get to where you want to. The countdown sleeps isn't easy to get to (as it's for the bedroom this is a must) and could do with being longer than an hour.

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2020-10-18

This review was made for TAR8805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2020-10-18

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.