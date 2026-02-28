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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Bluetooth speaker

TAPS402/98

Smart sounds

Play music, get the latest news, or even find out how long your cake has left to cook! This mains-powered smart Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant, and incorporates a wireless Qi charger and extra USB charge point.

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Smart sounds

  • with Google Assistant

Compact, solid build. 223x90x87 mm

Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

Google Assistant. AI voice control

Download the Google Home app to your phone and you can ask this Bluetooth speaker to play music, get the latest news, and more. You can even use the speaker to control your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Far-field mics ensure you'll be heard from anywhere in the room.

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