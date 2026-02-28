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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAPR802/98

More to love

Whatever you’re into, get into it more with this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and the ability to stream from your mobile device.

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More to love

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

DAB+/FM digital radio

Big 2.4" color display for easy viewing

The matte black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.

1x 3" full-range driver. Clear, detailed sound

A 3" full-range speaker delivers clear sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response. The wireless range is 10 m.

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