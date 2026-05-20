Here is my review, I will start with the stuff I don't like and finish on the stuff I like. Life at the moment is hard enough, so we need to finish on the positive. Don't like. The first thing is the casing, looks like the plastic stuff that will scratch easy and attract dust by the second. Second is the set-up for the internet connection. My router needs a password to connect, this password has both upper and lower letters. No-where does the instructions does it tell you how to enter upper case lettering. After 15 minutes of me losing my mind, I found by accident that if you scroll down there they are! The third is the base, or should I say the lack of it. Even when set to power the base isn't there! I have tried with CD, Pen drive, Internet stations. Only on DAB can you notice it. Fourthly the Arial is one of the very cheap wire types and not a telescopic type. Sorry Philips, but for the price it a very cheap option by you. Lastly the station search. Very clunky and you have to be very specific on your search. I took several different searches to find my favourite internet station (soul central radio) and one of the reasons I bought this. 1st search soul, nope. Brought back loads of stations with soul in the name, but not this one. 2nd soulcentral (as it is on their website) again nothing, 3rd soul central and at last there it is. There is an option to search by style, but no soul/r&b option! Thinks I like. Once you have got your head around the Internet connection (see above) it finds thousands of stations. Once you find that you have to tune into the station, before hitting the star button and then store it in your list. Like the fact, you have 20 favs per wavelength e.g. FM-DAB-Internet. When you power back on it stays with the last station and volume that you had when turning it off. Clear reception on DAB and FM, even though the Arial is one of the very cheap wire types and not a telescopic type. Sorry Philips, but for the price it a very cheap option by you. The screen could be bigger for older people like me but is clear and you can set it to dim or turn off after a set time. CD table is smooth and doesn't stand out from the overall look of the unit. The remote is easy to use, but again for the older people could have bigger buttons, the option of moving up and down your presets would be nice, instead of having to remember the number of each station or having to come out the menu. I have tried several types of cd's (imports etc.) and they have at the time of writing all are OK, except for one copy of vinal to CD copy. No idea why, but luckily have the option of ripping that to pen drive using my laptop. Pen drive with MP3's play ok, but again clunky in being able to browse to tracks. All-in-all a good item of kit, but a little overpriced. Went with Philips as the last few items I have had from them has lasted. Time will tell if this is the case with this. If I could mark it out of ten I would give it a solid 8 out of ten.