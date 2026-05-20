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Discontinued

Micro Music System

TAM6805/10

4.3

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

All in one

With internet radio, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and a CD player, this compact all-in-one micro system can play it all. You can also connect other sources via audio-in or USB. Enjoy richer sound from a system that fits into almost any room.

See all benefits

All in one

  • Internet radio, DAB+

  • Bluetooth, Spotify Connect

  • USB, MP3-CD

  • 50W

All your music, podcasts, and more

All your music, podcasts, and more

From classic tunes to the latest podcasts. You can stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. You can also stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs, or connect to other sources via audio-in or USB.

Internet radio. DAB+ FM radio

Internet radio. DAB+ FM radio

Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

Integrated bass-reflex speaker system

Integrated bass-reflex speaker system

Two speakers are built right into the cabinet of this all-in-one micro system. You get clear sound and good bass from the full-range drivers and bass-reflex ports. The 50 W maximum output is perfect for kitchens, offices, and smaller living areas.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
2

20/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent internet radio with cd player

Was looking for a device to play radio whilst watch tv and this is excellent. A bit fiddly with setting up the preset channels but only really listen to Smooth and it is perfect. Bought 2 other devices but had to return them as they did not stream internet radio. Shouldn't have tried to cut corners and bought what I knew would work from the start. Best purchase in a while!!

Pros

Option for multiple preset channels. CD player. Equaliser.

Cons

A bit fiddly to set preset channels but once done its sorted.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2026-04-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2026-04-29

13/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A really great buy!

After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?

Pros

A superb product with great sound quality .

Cons

Not sure I may need an aerial for additional DAB+ stations and FM ( not used much)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2023-01-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2023-01-13

17/03/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great quality and easy to use

Before, I had a similar product from a Swedish brand. I cost more than twice as much, and was far less easy to use. The compact system has an excellent price to quality ratio. I can recommend this.

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

Bulky shape

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2021-02-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2021-02-17

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