2 year warranty
TAH2209WT/97
Light, comfy, foldable—and so good-looking!
These wireless on-ear headphones are the perfect everyday companion. They’re super comfy and look so good! You get great sound, Dynamic Bass for deeper bass even at low volumes, and you can activate a low lag setting for video content.
Lightweight on-ear headphone
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Up to 25 hours play time
Clear calls
These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you’ll love them.
You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the multifunction button and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you’re listening quietly.
With up to 25 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another hour.
Reviews