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2 year warranty

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Car audio system

TAC9200AR/70

One Screen. Every Journey, Upgraded.

"One Screen, Every Journey, Upgraded." A single 9" HD display that brings calls, music and video together.

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Obsessed with sound

One Screen. Every Journey, Upgraded.

  • Touchscreen control

  • Built-in microphone

  • Lossless audio

Big enough to see. Fast enough to touch.

Stop squinting at tiny screens. The 9" HD display with 1280×720 resolution renders every turn and every word with stunning clarity. And with smartphone-smooth touch control, one glance and one tap are all it takes.

Hands on the wheel. Entertainment on demand.

One-tap pairing enables hands-free calls with a built-in noise-cancelling microphone — making every conversation sound face-to-face. Add video playback and radio, and you have music, films and traffic updates all in one drive. From daily commutes to road trips, it is the co-pilot you never knew you needed.

Video playback & radio

Supports major audio and video formats — turn parking breaks into private cinema time. The built-in radio keeps you updated with live traffic, news and your favourite stations wherever you go.

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