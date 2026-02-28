2 year warranty
New
TAC9200AR/70
One Screen. Every Journey, Upgraded.
"One Screen, Every Journey, Upgraded." A single 9" HD display that brings calls, music and video together.
Touchscreen control
Built-in microphone
Lossless audio
Stop squinting at tiny screens. The 9" HD display with 1280×720 resolution renders every turn and every word with stunning clarity. And with smartphone-smooth touch control, one glance and one tap are all it takes.
One-tap pairing enables hands-free calls with a built-in noise-cancelling microphone — making every conversation sound face-to-face. Add video playback and radio, and you have music, films and traffic updates all in one drive. From daily commutes to road trips, it is the co-pilot you never knew you needed.
Supports major audio and video formats — turn parking breaks into private cinema time. The built-in radio keeps you updated with live traffic, news and your favourite stations wherever you go.
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