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Discontinued

Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

TAB8405/10

4

| (3) Reviews

The one with front-row sound

Heighten the sound of every movie, sports event, and playlist. This sleek soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos gives you better bass and clearer voices. Plus it’s easy to incorporate into a multi-room setup.

See all benefits

The one with front-row sound

  • 240W max. Wireless subwoofer

  • Dolby Atmos®

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

Stadium EQ Mode. You'll feel like you're there

Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just as if you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment—and still hear crystal-clear commentary.

Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any speaker that works with the Google Assistant, to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can ask her too. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.

Spotify Connect. Bluetooth. Apple AirPlay 2. Optical-in

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
1

11/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

An excellent all-round soundbar.

This is a fantastic soundbar which sounds superb out of the box. I had seen people complaining the display on the front is too bright, it can be turned down (or off completely) in the soundbar settings.

Pros

Sound, ascetics.

Cons

None yet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-04-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-04-11

15/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mid range soundbar

Brilliant sound stage, deep bass and excellent highs. Lacks a slight mid range punch out if the box as it doesn’t have a dedicated centre speaker, but can be fixed within the eq settings

Pros

Dolby atmos on a budget

Cons

Lacks midrange as doesn’t have a dedicated centre speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-03-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-03-15

28/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Will Not Pass Through HDR on SKY Q - Losing ARC

Sounds Ok - but big issue is that it will not work correctly with SKY Q if you want to pass through a 10bit HDR signal. Am I the only person I the Uk who want to watch HDR without Lip Sync issues - I need pass through to work!

Pros

Looks Good

Cons

Turns off after 15 Minutes, Losses ARC connection frequently, if you use the included app be prepared to lose sound frequently and the only way you'll get it back is to completely reset the unit.

This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-02-28

This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

Date of Use 2021-02-28

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