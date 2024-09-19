2 year warranty
Low profile. Room-filling sound.
With its immersive audio technology and ultra-compact wireless subwoofer, this super-slim soundbar will fill your room--without taking over the room. It partners perfectly with Ambilight TVs to dial up the thrills whatever you’re watching.
2.1 Ch, wireless subwoofer
320 W max. HDMI eARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Atmos®
2.1 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound, while the ultra-compact wireless subwoofer adds impressive weight to effects and music. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching—and voices get clearer in any mode if you activate Dialogue Enhancement.
This soundbar has a profile of just 37 mm: it will even fit under Ambilight TVs with lower stands, and the detachable wall brackets (included) give you options. The ultra-compact, powerful subwoofer is easy to conceal and you can position it vertically or horizontally.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Awards
5.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AC88
19/09/2024
United Kingdom
Brilliant soundbar, especially for hard of hearing
This soundbar is brilliant. Its so clear and being hard of hearing I found it so useful for hearing clear voice sounds through background noises of films. Easy to set up and link. So easy to use. Would definitely recommend this soundbar.
Pros
Clear sound, good quality of audio
Cons
Little Big for the subwoofer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6309 Soundbar 2.1
Date of Use 2024-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6309 Soundbar 2.1
Date of Use 2024-08-19
smutant
13/09/2024
United Kingdom
A fantastic option for sound
The Philips TAB6309 is a mid-range soundbar that aims to provide an immersive audio experience without breaking the bank. With its 2.1 channel system, wireless subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos support, it offers a solid upgrade over standard TV speakers, making it a great choice for those looking to enhance their home theater setup. It sports a sleek and modern design that easily blends into most living room setups. Its minimalist aesthetic, with a matte black finish, ensures that it doesn’t distract from your TV or other devices. The soundbar is slim and low-profile, fitting easily under most televisions without obstructing the screen, while the wireless subwoofer is compact and easy to place anywhere in the room. In terms of build quality, Philips has done a good job. The soundbar feels solid and well-built, although some may find the materials less premium compared to higher-end models. Nevertheless, it's sturdy and likely to stand up to everyday use. The TAB6309 delivers impressive sound performance for its price range. The 2.1 channel system, paired with the wireless subwoofer, offers a balanced and clear sound. The soundbar provides crisp mids and highs, making dialogue easy to hear, while the subwoofer adds deep, punchy bass for a more cinematic experience. The soundstage is wide, and the soundbar does a good job of filling the room with sound. While it supports Dolby Atmos, which should give you that three-dimensional, immersive sound experience, it’s important to note that the virtual Atmos experience on a 2.1 system doesn’t quite compare to more expensive, true Atmos setups. That said, for movies and music, the audio performance is still significantly better than standard TV speakers. The TAB6309 offers a variety of connectivity options. It has an HDMI ARC port, which makes setup with your TV simple, and an optical input for older devices. Bluetooth connectivity is a welcome feature, allowing you to stream music from your phone or other devices wirelessly. There's also USB playback support, making it convenient to play audio files directly from external storage. One of the standout features is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos, which is a great addition at this price point. While it’s not the full Atmos experience you'd get from more expensive systems, it still adds an extra dimension to the sound, especially when watching films and shows that support it. The soundbar is also equipped with EQ modes such as Movie, Music, and Voice, allowing you to adjust the sound profile based on the content you’re enjoying. In daily use, the soundbar performs admirably. It’s particularly good for movie watching, where the deep bass from the subwoofer adds weight to action scenes and sound effects. Dialogue clarity is another strong point, even at lower volumes. For music lovers, the soundbar delivers a well-rounded audio experience. The bass is present but not overwhelming, and the mids and highs are clear, providing a good listening experience for a variety of music genres. The soundbar can be connected to your TV with a single HDMI cable via the ARC port, and the wireless subwoofer automatically pairs with the soundbar, minimizing the hassle of setup. The included remote is simple to use, with basic controls for volume, input switching, and EQ modes. Philips also designed the soundbar to be user-friendly, with intuitive controls and an easy Bluetooth pairing process. For those who want a plug-and-play experience without a lot of configuration, this soundbar delivers just that. For its price, it offers great value. It competes well with other soundbars in the same price bracket, especially with the bonus of Dolby Atmos. While it may not provide the depth of sound that a more expensive sound system might, it's a substantial upgrade from basic TV speakers and delivers a satisfying audio experience for everyday use. The Philips TAB6309 is a solid soundbar that strikes a good balance between affordability and performance. With its sleek design, wireless subwoofer, and support for Dolby Atmos, it enhances both movie and music listening experiences. While it may not offer the full Dolby Atmos experience that higher-end systems provide, it's an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup without spending a fortune. If you're looking for a versatile, easy-to-use soundbar that punches above its weight in terms of audio quality and features, the Philips TAB6309 is well worth considering.
Pros
It is easy to set up and use
Cons
Audiophiles may notice a lack of detail in more complex music tracks compared to higher-end sound systems
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6309 Soundbar 2.1
Date of Use 2023-08-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6309 Soundbar 2.1
Date of Use 2023-08-13
RTZZ
09/09/2024
United Kingdom
A Budget-Friendly Upgrade
Pros: Impressive sound quality for the price: The TAB6309 delivers a surprisingly immersive audio experience, especially considering its affordable price point. DTS Virtual:X for surround sound: The DTS Virtual:X technology creates a convincing surround sound effect, making movies and games more engaging. Compact and stylish design: The sleek design of the soundbar and subwoofer blends well with most home theater setups. Multiple connectivity options: With HDMI ARC, USB, Bluetooth, and optical inputs, the TAB6309 is compatible with a variety of devices. Cons: Limited bass: While the subwoofer provides decent low-end, it might not be as powerful as some high-end models. No Dolby Atmos support: While DTS Virtual:X is a good alternative, the lack of Dolby Atmos support might be a drawback for some users. Overall: The Philips TAB6309 is a solid choice for those looking to upgrade their TV's audio without breaking the bank. It offers excellent value for money, with impressive sound quality and a range of connectivity options. While it may not be perfect for audiophiles, it's a great option for casual listeners who want a more immersive entertainment experience.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6309 Soundbar 2.1
Date of Use 2023-08-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6309 Soundbar 2.1
Date of Use 2023-08-09