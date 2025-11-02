2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAA6606BK/00
Run safe, ride free
Press play on a new way to listen while you train! These bone-conducting wireless sports headphones leave you free to talk to fellow athletes-and retain complete awareness of your surroundings. Your runs and rides just got an upgrade.
Open-ear fit
Bone conduction
Lightweight and rugged
IP67 dust/water protection
With 9 hours play time from a single charge, these bone-conducting open-ear headphones are with you for the length of the race. A full charge takes 2 hours via USB-C. Need an extra boost? Just 15 minutes charging gives you an extra hour of play time.
Bone conduction technology transmits sound through the bones of your skull, leaving your ears completely open to your environment. You can enjoy your music and podcasts, and still hear your feet hitting the trail. Or a car getting too close to your rear wheel.
4.3
of 5
23
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
racinglad
02/11/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!
Great product, but I have lost the charger cord, and cannot get a replacement. Philips so far have not been any help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pros
Excellent product just very poor customer service
Cons
Hopeless spares as no charger cord available
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Mikey
20/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great sound and really light
These earphones are perfect for a run, even in the rain. I was able to enjoy my run better without worrying about the rain ruining my earphones. I like that they can hang about your neck when you need to take them off for pauses from music. Super handy. Give them a go!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
TrinityJ
09/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great sound, novelty format
Using these novelty headphones took some time to adapt to as there are no earbuds and they practically sit next to your ear. It's nice and comfortable to not have something inside your ear. The sound is very good. I'm not an expert in sound and used the default setting but it sounded pretty great despite being outside with lots of noises around. I don't think these would hold in place if you were to do some extreme exercise but they're advertised mainly for running anyway. Charging with the USB cable, they're easy to use and a great fit for those who are into sports or outdoor activities and want a comfortable fitting set of earphones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.