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  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Octillery Handheld steamer 8000 series AirStretch STH8020 STH8040 with vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Octillery Handheld steamer 8000 series AirStretch STH8020 STH8040 with vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Octillery Handheld steamer 8000 series AirStretch STH8020 STH8040 with vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Octillery Handheld steamer 8000 series AirStretch STH8020 STH8040 with vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum
  • Philips handheld steamer 8000 series with Airstretch vacuum

New

AirStretch 8000 SeriesHandheld Steamer

STH8040/86

The fastest handheld steamer from the No1 Ironing Brand¹

Stretches first, steams after! Our AirStretch Handheld Steamer uses suction to stretch fabric before steam reaches it, helping steam work deeper on stubborn wrinkles. Stretch and steam work together for smoother, ready-to-wear results.​

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Suction, stretch & steam for better** dewrinkling

The fastest handheld steamer from the No1 Ironing Brand¹

  • Patented AirStretch Technology pulls fabric flat so steam penetrates deeper for faster*** results

  • The powerful combination of steam and suction enables better wrinkle removal in a single pass**

  • OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim.

  • Up to 24g/min steam output and 1500W power remove even tough wrinkles quickly and effectively*****

  • Two removable tanks - 140ml or 200ml. Steam 8 garments, no refills. Detach, fill, click back in.

Faster results with AirStretch

Faster results with AirStretch

Experience 3 times faster³ steaming with AirStretch Technology. Its 2600Pa powerful suction⁴ gently pulls fabric flat, helping steam reach deeper for faster, more even results so you can get ready under 3 minutes - start to finish⁵.

Removes wrinkles in one glide

Removes wrinkles in one glide

Half the effort. Better results. Suction holds fabric in place, so one hand is all you need. Glide edge to edge - top to bottom, no adjusting, just effortless steaming in an easier way⁶.

No burns guaranteed

No burns guaranteed

OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim. Steam confidently without changing settings or waiting for the right temperature.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. From Philips, Euromonitor International Limited, per irons category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2025 data

  2. STH80XX tested on a cotton fabric comparing the two modes; steam only and high suction with steam

  3. Comparing to STH30XX, tested on cotton

  4. Measured with suction-only, heater and steam disabled

  5. STH80XX tested with suction and steaming on a silk blouse

  6. Comparing to STH30XX, tested on different fabrics

  7. The 1500 W power rating is based on the appliance being connected to a 240 V power supply. Actual power rating may vary depending on the voltage

  8. Tested with bacteria/yeast test strains: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ^Tested with dust mites species: Dermatophagoides farinae (male & female adult mites and nymphs)