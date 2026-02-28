2 year warranty
Discontinued
SRP2018/10
8 in 1 Universal remote control.
Replacing up to 8 remote control devices such as TV, Satellite box, Media player, Blue-ray, DVD, Sound Bar, Game console, Aux and more. Easy setup using the code library or copy your existing remote using the learning function.
8 in 1
Smart button
Learning function
The IR code database contains top consumer brands and popular local brands TV, Satellite box, Media player, Blue-ray, DVD, Sound Bar and Game console, etc
Access smart TV's APP library with the SMART button. Easy to select and set up code from the code library.