2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPN1126W/56
Power your electronics safely
Featuring 2 grounded outlets with individual power control switch, Full copper connections with socket safety shutter. Turning screw nob at the back to assure a level wall tap.
2 outlets
individual switch
White
Convert one outlet into two outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy
Reviews