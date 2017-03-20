2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3300OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.
Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.
1.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Ricardo71
20/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Terrible sound
Good design for a pair of running headphones but sound quality was awful; no bass at all just treble. Wore them once then took back for a refund
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
J1P2
14/09/2016
United Kingdom
NO BASS
JUST CAN'T BELIEVE THEY SOUND SO POOR. I THREW THEM IN THE BIN. YES I VIDEOED ME DOING THAT AND BIN LORRY TAKING THEM AWAY - BUT I CAN'T UPLOAD THAT PART BECAUSE IT HAS THE PEOPLE COLLECTING IT AND VEHICLE REGISTRATION - BUT IT'S A LAUGH FOR MY MATES WHO TOLD ME THEY'RE RUBBISH. YES FRIENDS. THEY'RE IN WITH THE RUBBISH.
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
This review was made for SHQ3300LF Sports headphones
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.