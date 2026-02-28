2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ2305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Keep your Actionfit SHQ2305 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
A rubberized stability ring on the body of the earphones lock them in place when you put them in your ears so you need never worry about them dropping out.
Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.
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