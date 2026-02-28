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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones with mic

SHQ2305WS/00

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Keep your Actionfit SHQ2305 headphones tightly in your ears no matter what you do with a unique stability ring. Just focus only on your workout, not on headphones falling out.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

Stability ring increase secure fit in the ear

Stability ring increase secure fit in the ear

A rubberized stability ring on the body of the earphones lock them in place when you put them in your ears so you need never worry about them dropping out.

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

4.3g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 4.3g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

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