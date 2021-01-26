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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ1300PK/00

3.8

| (4) Reviews

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

See all benefits

Secure fit and ultra lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

26/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Intelligent design and wonderful functionality

I like the way they stay in my ears and are very comfortable. Most importantly, they allow me to hear what is going on around me as I exercise by biking or walking. Music-wise, while obviously not being of hi-fi standard, they have a lively musical profile, making pop music in particular very engaging. Clever sweat-proof design and adjustability to find the right fit, along with enclosed carrying pouch, make these headphones a winner for me. Only downside: I don't appreciate the flashy orange and white design of the ones I could find on Amazon! Would have bought the lower profile green and white design if I could have found it

Pros

They stay in the ears. Allow me to hear what is going on around me. Perfectly good sound for when out and about

Cons

Orange and white colouring too flashy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Date of Use 2019-12-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Date of Use 2019-12-26

21/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

Excellent product, I think the sound is fantastic for the price. Will be purchasing another.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

17/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great headphones

I love them for running, so comfortable. The only problem I have is the ear buds keep falling and i've lost them so I will need to buy new ones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.